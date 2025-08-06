If The Garbage Cans In Your Garage Stink, Grab Those Old Coffee Grounds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot of people place their garbage cans in the garage to make things easier and avoid problems with animals. Storing your trash inside means you don't have to go far to throw something out, especially when the weather's bad or pickup days are spaced out. It also keeps annoying raccoons from getting into your garbage, which can lead to a big mess and possible health concerns.

However, even out in the garage, you have to be attentive to funky smells and odors which can start to waft into the house. And to be honest, even the cleanest homes can't escape the reality that trash cans — especially ones stored outside or in garages — can start to smell awful. It can quickly become a wild jungle of odors between summer heat, plentiful food waste, and the natural funk that builds up over time.

Luckily there's a simple solution that doesn't involve scrubbing or fancy sprays: used coffee grounds. They're a natural deodorizer, and if you drink coffee at home, they're already something you have on hand. Instead of tossing them in the bin, dry them out and put them to work inside the can. Just a small bowl or paper filter filled with grounds can neutralize stagnant odors and keep your garage from smelling like a landfill.