The Popular Infused Spirit Britney Spears Loves

It's a cliche to comment how celebrities are people too, but it's true. Just like anyone else, they have their favorite foods and drinks. Since being released from her controversial conservatorship after a lengthy legal battle, pop icon Britney Spears has been enjoying eating and drinking whatever she likes — including her favorite spirit. It turns out the "Toxic" singer is less interested in the "taste of a poison paradise" and more excited about a sweet treat when it comes to alcohol. According to a now-deleted Instagram post, the star's favorite drink is Malibu rum, a sweet, coconut-infused classic.

Britney's not alone in her love of the beverage. It's a beach party staple on every coast in the country. In addition to classic Malibu, fans of the brand can now enjoy premixed, rum-based cocktails including Malibu rum and coke, pina coladas, and Malibu strawberry daiquiris, all of which launched in 2024 in the new premixed Malibu drink line.