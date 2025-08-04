The Canned Chili That Was So Gross It Reminded Us Of Wet Dog Food

Chili is one of those perfect any-day kinds of meals — it's comforting, filling, and delicious. Homemade chili takes the cake, of course, but we don't always have time to stand in front of a stove stirring a pot of beans and tomatoes. If you're in a pinch, you can always grab some canned chili from the store instead. To figure out the best canned chili, we tried eight popular choices, and the absolute worst one in our taste test was the Gardein Plant-Based Chili No Beans. It looked like wet dog food, and even though it didn't taste quite as rank, it sure didn't taste good either.

The biggest thing that stands out to us with Gardein's chili is the absolutely wild amount of sodium. Per serving, which is one whole can, you're looking at a whopping 1,650 milligrams of the stuff. Not only is that a little concerning for people watching their sodium intake, but it makes this chili salty to an extreme that's hard to articulate. You don't really get to enjoy any of the other flavors from the garlic, onions, or spices because everything just tastes like a tomato-y, salty mess.