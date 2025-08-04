The Canned Chili That Was So Gross It Reminded Us Of Wet Dog Food
Chili is one of those perfect any-day kinds of meals — it's comforting, filling, and delicious. Homemade chili takes the cake, of course, but we don't always have time to stand in front of a stove stirring a pot of beans and tomatoes. If you're in a pinch, you can always grab some canned chili from the store instead. To figure out the best canned chili, we tried eight popular choices, and the absolute worst one in our taste test was the Gardein Plant-Based Chili No Beans. It looked like wet dog food, and even though it didn't taste quite as rank, it sure didn't taste good either.
The biggest thing that stands out to us with Gardein's chili is the absolutely wild amount of sodium. Per serving, which is one whole can, you're looking at a whopping 1,650 milligrams of the stuff. Not only is that a little concerning for people watching their sodium intake, but it makes this chili salty to an extreme that's hard to articulate. You don't really get to enjoy any of the other flavors from the garlic, onions, or spices because everything just tastes like a tomato-y, salty mess.
Is all canned chili just bad?
The answer to that is a big nope. Wendy's canned chili almost pulls off the unthinkable by selling a product that tastes nearly as good as the batches made fresh, and we loved a few other brands of canned chili. It's just Gardein's no-beans chili that's a bust. Reviewers on Gardein's site bash the texture and color, and we're not the only ones who drew some comparisons to dog food or even less savory things. You know what they say: You eat with your eyes first (and nose too), so this is already a devastating blow.
The rubbery, springy texture of the nearly pureed fake meat just added to the disappointment. Apart from how flavorless it is, we agree with the reviews that noted a bit of a funky aftertaste, too, though we're not sure where it comes from. If you already bought some, aren't a fan, and don't want to waste it, you can serve it over a batch of frozen fries or a bowl of rice with tons of toppings to improve the flavors and textures. You could also add in your own spice blends or extra veggies, too. After that can is gone, just don't make the mistake of buying a second one.