They say home-cooked meals are healthier than store-bought ones. However, this doesn't necessarily apply to everyone's favorite crispy potatoes. You may know how to make the crispiest fries at home, but the cooking method you use might be doing more harm than good to your health. Traditionally, crispy potatoes are cooked by deep frying in oil. This method can drastically increase the potatoes' calorie and fat content as it involves a large volume of cooking oil. There is also the issue with acrylamide formation, a potentially carcinogenic compound that forms when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures.

Oven baked is considered a healthier alternative to deep fried, but it's also been found to cause similar issues. More often than not, a liberal amount of oil is needed to ensure a crispy, golden brown result is achieved in the oven. Plus, the long exposure to high heat in baking has likewise been found to promote acrylamide formation, albeit at lower levels than deep frying.

Considering how both methods make crispy potatoes relatively unhealthy, many people are turning to a newer cooking process to reduce the downsides without ruining the texture of the dish. Air frying is a modern method of frying using hot air to cook food. And since the process requires little to no oil, it's touted as the healthiest way to cook crispy potatoes. Just make sure you're shaking the basket halfway through for the crispiest air fryer fries.