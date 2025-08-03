Whatever Happened To Chefee Robotics From Shark Tank?

Remember when we first saw robots infiltrating restaurants? Now, they're infiltrating kitchens in the best possible way. Chefee Robotics, pitched in Season 15 of "Shark Tank," promised a transformative leap in home cooking. The product, branded as Chefee, is an embedded robotic kitchen system intended to plan meals, order groceries, dispense ingredients, cook dishes, and track nutrition — all controlled via an app. Inventor Assaf Pashut, a former San Francisco restaurateur turned robotics entrepreneur, developed Chefee after years of working in kitchens and refining a robotic arm prototype. The concept garnered attention for its ambition as a self‑cooking kitchen housed within a standard cabinet, designed to revolutionize how busy families eat healthy meals.

When Chefee appeared on the show in early 2024, the product sparked curiosity among viewers, though the company was still in early development stages — operating with working prototypes and awaiting delivery plans. The episode generated excitement about the potential future of kitchen automation, but there were still a lot of questions out there about scalability, pricing, and market demand (it seems cool, but are peoplereally going to buy it?).

Now, more than a year after its TV debut, readers want to know if Chefee has moved from novelty to reality. On air, the entrepreneurs were able to secure a deal with Kevin O'Leary, who was willing to support the vision. But as we all know, there are times when those deals fall through after the fact. In this case, it seems that Chefee is still on the come up, which is a good sign for supporters of this innovative brand.