How To Steam Carrots Without Making Mush

Steamed carrots might seem like a basic side dish, but when done right, they're anything but boring. Their natural sweetness complements anything from roasted chicken to baked salmon to perfectly seared pork chops. That said, you may have learned the hard way that there's a fine line between tender carrots and, well, mush. So, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, who told us how to get our steamed carrots just right.

"Keep the pieces thick," she said. "I go with chunky coins or sticks, about ½ inch. Use a steamer basket over simmering water, cover, and check at the 5-minute mark. You want them tender but still a bit firm in the center, with no sagging when lifted." Keeping the carrot pieces thicker helps prevent overcooking, since they'll take longer to cook through, which gives you more control in achieving a tender-crisp texture. And remember, take them out as soon as they've softened around the edges. Leaving them in any longer is what leads to mushy results.