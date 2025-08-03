The Super Way Bartenders Bulk Up Citrus Juice

Most bartenders will keep lemon juice and lime juice behind the bar, unless they're just slinging beer bottles, because citrus is a must-have if you're making margaritas, martinis, or lemon drop cocktails (which are not martinis). More and more though, you might be getting a drink made not with normal lemon juice, but with something called super juice.

Hearing the name "super juice" may bring to mind the many wellness drinks out there on supermarket shelves. Super juice is, essentially, a method for extracting juice from citrus fruit which can get you eight times as much juice from a single fruit. What makes it super is less about being healthy (not that citrus is bad for you, because it's not), and more about the fact that it's a great way for bartenders to reduce food waste. The usual process involves peeling the fruit, and then blending zest from the peels with the fruit's insides and other extras.

For more inside information, we spoke to Tiffanie Barriere, an educator, bartender, and mixologist who's known as The Drinking Coach. Barriere suggests nothing more than "citrus juice, zest, malic acid, citric acid, MSG, and water. That's it." Malic acid and citric acid are both commonly sold in powder form and add extra citrus flavor to the super juice.