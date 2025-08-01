Why It Pays To Make A Never-Ending Cocktail

In folktales like the Brothers Grimm's "Sweet Porridge," magical cooking pots are capable of producing endless amounts of food without tending to them or adding any ingredients. In the real world, sadly, no such objects exist, but we do have recipes such as "forever soup" that's been simmering for days; a specialty of medieval taverns where consistently added scraps meant the pot never ran dry. (One stew was said to have lasted from the 15th century until the 1940s.) Along those same lines is the never-ending cocktail, made by constantly adding different types of liquor (or different varieties of the same liquor) to a bottle or jar.

Former bartender Chris Tunstall, co-founder of A Bar Above, described the concept, telling The Takeout, "Think of it like a sourdough starter: You start with a simple base and then slowly add other flavors or components that help the cocktail to evolve, creating something with a rich composition and depth, making for something very unique." It's a magical methodology for those who prefer a complex cocktail over, say, a 500-year-old soup.

Still, Tunstall cautioned, "A lot can go wrong. Sourdough starters work because you are adding complexity over time without adding flavor [so] it evolves on it's own, whereas [with] cocktails, every ingredient you use brings a different flavor and there is such a thing as over-complexity where too much is happening at once." He recommends keen awareness of every ingredient you add, and how it might work with the pre-existing mix. There are also certain ingredients that just won't fly. "Don't use syrups or juices. Nothing perishable, ever."