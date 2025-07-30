If You Make This Mistake After Washing Your Dishes, They're Probably Pretty Nasty

It's likely you'd be upset if you washed your dishes and someone immediately came and slathered food or dirt all over them. Well, that's more or less what many of us have been doing each time we use a hand towel to dry our clean dishes. It turns out that hand towels have a lot in common with the nastier parts of the fridge. Which is to say, they're a cozy little haven for dangerous and disgusting bacteria.

Dish towels, unsurprisingly, are absorbent and typically made with a material that has texture; allowing it to hold even more moisture. That's great for being a towel, but not-so-great because the moisture held within the towel creates a nice, dank environment for Salmonella, E. Coli, and Staphylococcus aureus. Each of these can cause symptoms ranging from nausea and vomiting to low blood pressure and dehydration. Hand towels are some of the most contaminated contact surfaces in the kitchen since the towel being used to soak up water, dry your hands, and dry the dishes is all the same bit of fabric. Like most daily use items, it might not be possible to fully eliminate the risk of bacterial growth, but you can certainly mitigate it.