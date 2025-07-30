Never Put Frozen Meat In The Slow Cooker, It's Actually Dangerous

Slow cookers might be the greatest kitchen appliance ever invented. Those of us who are on the go all the time can enjoy a delicious meal with minimal effort, and it's glorious. Notice, however, that the effort is minimal — not nonexistent. As tempting as it is to toss a frozen block of meat in your slow cooker and hope for a miracle, please don't. Frozen meat is one food that doesn't belong in a slow cooker. While you can typically cook meat from frozen in a pinch using a pan or an oven by extending the cooking time, putting frozen meat in your slow cooker can make your food unsafe, and no one wants that.

The safety concern arises because slow cooking leaves time for frozen meat to hang out in what's known as the danger zone for an extended period of time. The danger zone lands between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and creates the ideal environment for bacteria to multiply. This can lead to foodborne illness for you — and anyone else eating the meal. Trying to cook frozen meat in a slow cooker can also lower the temperature of any other food inside the appliance, leaving more opportunities for bacteria growth, and complicating cooking time by prolonging it beyond what you might expect from a recipe.