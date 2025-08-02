The Best Flour To Use For Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Just Makes Sense

Oatmeal raisin is one of the more polarizing types of cookies. While we believe that you should let them into your heart and admit oatmeal raisin cookies are good, there's one frequently overlooked flour substitution that makes these homemade sweet treats even better. Rather than just using all-purpose flour and toasted oats to create the cookie's base, try utilizing oat flour alongside the two key ingredients to give them a noticeable upgrade.

This tip comes from Vivian Villa, chef, product development specialist, and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces. Villa told The Takeout that this addition can have incredible effects on your dessert. "When added to a cookie recipe, oat flour absorbs and retains moisture and imparts a pleasant nuttiness and chew," she explained. For those looking to minimize gluten intake, oats are also gluten-free. "Oat flour is less grainy than other gluten-free flours. It imparts a pleasant sweetness and moistness, which makes it an excellent flour for use in a cookie recipe base," Villa shared.