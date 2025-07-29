The Type Of Tea You Need To Make The Best Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea

McDonald's Sweet Tea is a cult favorite. The syrupy iced tea, which started out as a regional option — like the Southern breakfast you can only get at certain McDonald's locations in the South — went nationwide in 2008. But, while its unsweetened counterpart is a McDonald's menu standby, the iconic Southern-style tea isn't available at every location. If you crave the sugary drink, you can always try your hand at a dupe. But, be warned: the brand provides a few clues to help you reverse-engineer the drink, but getting the tea just right can be tricky.

According to McDonald's website, the chain uses a blend of orange pekoe black tea. No, orange pekoe isn't orange-flavored — it's not exactly a type of tea, either. Instead, it refers to the size of the leaves. Saying that a blend is made with orange pekoe is about as helpful as saying it's made from tea. But that's not the only reason why fans might have a tough time copying McDonald's recipe. For one, McDonalds uses a custom blend, and the chain purchases blends through several different suppliers. That's why you might notice differences in flavor, depending on the location.

Dead set on getting the closest possible match? Go straight to the source. I dug up two suppliers: the DAMRON Corporation and Westrock Coffee, two private-label tea companies. While you can't purchase products straight from the DAMRON website, you can order a range of iced tea powders and packets from Westrock Coffee — as long as you're willing to buy in bulk. Realistically, though, a standard supermarket blend will probably do just fine.