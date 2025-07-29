The Type Of Tea You Need To Make The Best Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea
McDonald's Sweet Tea is a cult favorite. The syrupy iced tea, which started out as a regional option — like the Southern breakfast you can only get at certain McDonald's locations in the South — went nationwide in 2008. But, while its unsweetened counterpart is a McDonald's menu standby, the iconic Southern-style tea isn't available at every location. If you crave the sugary drink, you can always try your hand at a dupe. But, be warned: the brand provides a few clues to help you reverse-engineer the drink, but getting the tea just right can be tricky.
According to McDonald's website, the chain uses a blend of orange pekoe black tea. No, orange pekoe isn't orange-flavored — it's not exactly a type of tea, either. Instead, it refers to the size of the leaves. Saying that a blend is made with orange pekoe is about as helpful as saying it's made from tea. But that's not the only reason why fans might have a tough time copying McDonald's recipe. For one, McDonalds uses a custom blend, and the chain purchases blends through several different suppliers. That's why you might notice differences in flavor, depending on the location.
Dead set on getting the closest possible match? Go straight to the source. I dug up two suppliers: the DAMRON Corporation and Westrock Coffee, two private-label tea companies. While you can't purchase products straight from the DAMRON website, you can order a range of iced tea powders and packets from Westrock Coffee — as long as you're willing to buy in bulk. Realistically, though, a standard supermarket blend will probably do just fine.
What is orange pekoe?
Okay, saying that the blend is made from orange pekoe isn't exactly the same as saying it's made from tea. Orange pekoe is black tea made from the youngest, freshest leaves on the plant. It's typically used for tea grown in India or Sri Lanka: Chinese manufacturers don't use the term. On its own, orange pekoe refers to whole, mid-grade, loose-leaf leaves. For higher grade teas, extra terms get tacked on.
Then there's broken orange pekoe (BOP) — the lowest-quality leaves —made from the crumbs left over from manufacturing. Brands don't always disclose the "broken" part, though. Often, teas labeled orange pekoe are actually BOP. And, let's be real here, McDonald's is probably using the low-grade stuff.
If you're not willing to shell out for tea from McDonald's actual suppliers, start with a Southern classic like Lipton or Luzianne. Luzianne states that their tea is made from orange pekoe. While Lipton doesn't mention orange pekoe — the tea is grown in Argentina and Malawi — it might be a good match for the McDonald's blend. On Reddit, a few former employees claimed that McDonald's once used Lipton. And, McDonald's Belgium offers Lipton iced tea, too. While tea connoisseurs might turn up their noses at supermarket brands, you'll be elevating the flavor with sugar, anyway.
How to make copycat McDonald's sweet tea
This might seem obvious if you grew up on sweet tea, but it needs to be said. Brew the tea in boiling water and add the sugar while it's hot. (No, a cold brew won't work. No, you can't add sugar later.) The hot water helps the sugar dissolve (It's the secret to exceptional sweet tea), and — if you're going for the authentic McDonald's taste — you'll need plenty.
According to one McDonald's worker who posted a video of the brew process on TikTok, McDonald's uses a pound of sugar per gallon. Still, commenters pointed out that different locations used different processes. Plus, that pound of sugar per gallon of sweet tea works out to be around the same as a can of Coke. Prefer your tea less sweet? Start with a single cup.
Kick things off with twelve standard-size tea bags per gallon of water. Boil half the water in a large pot, then add the teabags. Black teas steep for around five minutes, but many Southerners take their time. If you like the taste, go for it. But, while a longer steep makes the tea stronger, it also brings out bitter tannins. Since strong iced tea doesn't always come from a longer steep, if you want bold flavor without added bitterness, up the amount of tea, not the time. After steeping, remove the tea and add sugar. Stir it until it's thoroughly dissolved, then add the remaining water to keep the tea from heating up your whole fridge. Wait a few hours for the tea to cool, then serve it with ice — lemon optional.