Is It Really Worth Splurging On Wagyu Beef Tallow?
Despite being world-renowned by chefs and foodies across the globe, Wagyu beef is often doubted. Even us here at The Takeout sometimes question if Wagyu is worth its incredibly high price. However, digging deeper into that conversation provides a similar (yet arguably more complicated) question of whether or not Wagyu beef tallow is worthy of purchase. Well, according to Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Secrets Moxche, Wagyu beef tallow is a great purchase to make as it gives any and every food you cook a unique flavor upgrade unlike any other beef tallow on the market.
While some may think that the beef itself is the main selling point of Wagyu, its fat is actually what makes the meat shine. "Wagyu is a cut of an excellent quality," Trejo explained. "Which is provided by the fat it contains. That fat is good." Thus, Wagyu beef tallow is especially ahead of the curve compared to its competitors, although it — much like the meat itself — has a taste that Trejo says is quite polarizing. "Wagyu, I think, is a cut that you have to try once in your life," Trejo explained. "You either love it or hate it."
How to use Wagyu beef tallow in the kitchen
As far as how to utilize Wagyu beef tallow, it comes down to what dishes and toppings you think need an umami upgrade. Because Wagyu beef tallow is the rendered fat of this high-quality meat, it can be utilized similar to butter, although it will bring a far more intense taste than most other fats. Beyond simply frying or roasting meats using the tallow, Trejo gave us a few unique uses for the tasty fat. "To make a mayonnaise or aioli, it would be an ideal option," he suggested. "Or even for browning bread in the pan for breakfast."
Luckily, unlike Wagyu steak, Wagyu tallow is relatively affordable (tallow in general is a bit pricey). Similar to other store-bought beef tallow brands, you can find an 11-ounce jar of American Wagyu beef tallow at stores like Meijer for around $14. Alternatively, if you're looking specifically for Japanese Wagyu tallow — which differs in quality from American Wagyu tallow — you won't need to break the bank to purchase it. A5 Japanese Wagyu beef tallow can be found online in 8-ounce jars for around $17, a relatively low price for such a flavorful and versatile cooking ingredient.