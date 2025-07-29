Is It Really Worth Splurging On Wagyu Beef Tallow?

Despite being world-renowned by chefs and foodies across the globe, Wagyu beef is often doubted. Even us here at The Takeout sometimes question if Wagyu is worth its incredibly high price. However, digging deeper into that conversation provides a similar (yet arguably more complicated) question of whether or not Wagyu beef tallow is worthy of purchase. Well, according to Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Secrets Moxche, Wagyu beef tallow is a great purchase to make as it gives any and every food you cook a unique flavor upgrade unlike any other beef tallow on the market.

While some may think that the beef itself is the main selling point of Wagyu, its fat is actually what makes the meat shine. "Wagyu is a cut of an excellent quality," Trejo explained. "Which is provided by the fat it contains. That fat is good." Thus, Wagyu beef tallow is especially ahead of the curve compared to its competitors, although it — much like the meat itself — has a taste that Trejo says is quite polarizing. "Wagyu, I think, is a cut that you have to try once in your life," Trejo explained. "You either love it or hate it."