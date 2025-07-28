McDonald's McDouble Vs. Daily Double: What's The Big Difference?

The McDouble is an affordable mainstay of the McDonald's menu, composed of two 1.6 oz. beef patties with one slice of American cheese between them and ketchup, mustard, chopped onions, and pickles, all on a white, squishy bun. So, it's basically McDonald's double cheeseburger minus one slice of cheese. There is, however, another sibling item to the McDouble that's not nearly mentioned as often: The Daily Double, one of the most underrated items on the McDonald's menu.

The Daily Double comes with the same-sized two beef patties as well as a single slice of American cheese, but it's topped with fresher ingredients. It includes lettuce, tomatoes, and slivered fresh onions, along with mayonnaise. So it's for those who want a pop of veggies on top with a richer condiment in the form of mayo. If I'm not feeling something as heavy as a Quarter Pounder Deluxe (which comes in at No. 2 on our ranked list of McDonald's burgers), I almost always reach for a Daily Double instead (but add ketchup to mine, please).

Due to the fresh toppings, the Daily Double is priced higher than the McDouble; a McDouble at a McDonald's location near me (in Chicago) goes for $3.29, while a Daily Double costs $3.99. Though I do appreciate the affordability of the McDouble, sometimes I want those fresh veggies thrown in there too, which is why I've always liked the Daily Double.