McDonald's McDouble Vs. Daily Double: What's The Big Difference?
The McDouble is an affordable mainstay of the McDonald's menu, composed of two 1.6 oz. beef patties with one slice of American cheese between them and ketchup, mustard, chopped onions, and pickles, all on a white, squishy bun. So, it's basically McDonald's double cheeseburger minus one slice of cheese. There is, however, another sibling item to the McDouble that's not nearly mentioned as often: The Daily Double, one of the most underrated items on the McDonald's menu.
The Daily Double comes with the same-sized two beef patties as well as a single slice of American cheese, but it's topped with fresher ingredients. It includes lettuce, tomatoes, and slivered fresh onions, along with mayonnaise. So it's for those who want a pop of veggies on top with a richer condiment in the form of mayo. If I'm not feeling something as heavy as a Quarter Pounder Deluxe (which comes in at No. 2 on our ranked list of McDonald's burgers), I almost always reach for a Daily Double instead (but add ketchup to mine, please).
Due to the fresh toppings, the Daily Double is priced higher than the McDouble; a McDouble at a McDonald's location near me (in Chicago) goes for $3.29, while a Daily Double costs $3.99. Though I do appreciate the affordability of the McDouble, sometimes I want those fresh veggies thrown in there too, which is why I've always liked the Daily Double.
McDonald's Daily Double is now nationwide
If you've never heard or had a Daily Double before, that's because it's an item that's only been available in a few markets, like my home base of Chicago, which is where McDonald's headquarters is located. You should see the sandwich join McDonald's McValue Meal Deal on July 22, bundled with a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small fry, and a small drink for $6 (prices vary depending on location). And it should also already be available through your McDonald's phone app as well, in case you're curious about trying it at some point.
McDonald's says the burger will be available nationally for the rest of 2025, should you want to do a McDouble vs. Daily Double comparison yourself. Basically, just remember that the Daily Double has veggies and mayo, while the McDouble is just a double cheeseburger minus one slice of cheese, and you've got the right idea.