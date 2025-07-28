Think Twice Before Drinking Fountain Soda On A Cruise
There are so many things to do while on a cruise. From entertainment and relaxation amenities to sportier and more daring activities, there's not enough time to enjoy everything before the trip ends. Between these adventures, don't miss the copious amounts of food available during meal times. Although, if you don't have your sea legs, it's best to skip some foods they serve like heavy desserts and spicy foods. If you're one to frequent the soda fountains with unlimited refills, it's time you know why public health experts loathe these self-serve machines so much.
According to renowned food safety expert Darin Detwiler, soda fountains (as well as iced tea dispensers) can be "breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria" when not cleaned properly. Most of the time, these machines tend to be poorly maintained because they're difficult to clean. Also, when too many people are lining up to get refills, it's unlikely the staff have enough time to clean the fountains thoroughly.
If you think Detwiler's concern is unfounded, you should know that in a 2023 study published by the International Water Association, 42% of samples collected from soda fountains in the Eastern Coachella Valley tested positive for coliform bacteria — microorganisms commonly associated with fecal contamination. Considering cruise ships only undergo official health inspections twice a year, it's likely their soda-dispensing machines yield similar results.
How to sip safely while stuck on the open seas
Like cruise ships, fast food chains are rarely inspected by health officials. We're not saying this is the reason why soda tends to taste so much different at fast food restaurants, but it could be one of them. If you're someone with a sensitive stomach or a weakened immune system, it's best to stay away from drinks dispensed by soda fountains. There are cleaner alternatives which don't involve taking a gamble on the buffet's beverage machine, even when you are stuck on the open seas.
The simplest workaround while on a cruise is to choose sealed drinks such as bottled sodas and juices. For healthier options, go for seltzers and sparkling waters. While these may come with an added cost, sealed beverages are far better than drinks served via machines with nozzles that are often brimming with germs. Since canned and bottled drinks are packaged under sterile conditions, there is minimal risk for cross-contamination or bacterial buildup. However, it's not recommended to drink directly from a can since canned products are usually stored in warehouses for a long period of time. Safe handling is not guaranteed with these types of products, either. Pouring a bottled beverage into a clean glass is advised.