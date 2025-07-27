The Old-School Pork Product Fans Swear Is Delicious (But Most Folks Can't Stomach)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Out of all the things you can find in a can, there's one that sounds so unlikely that you'd think someone was making it up. The first hint is that it's a meat product, namely pork — and it's not one of the several delicious types of Spam. The second hint is that it involves an organ meat but not a commonly eaten one like liver. Give up?

It's pork brains, but not just any pork brains; it's pork brains in milk gravy. In case you're wondering, you can still purchase canned pork brains online, and no, it's not some kind of gag gift. It really is a thing. This isn't a delicacy from a far-flung region of the earth, either. Rose, the brand that produces these pork brains, is owned by a company called Boone Brands, which is based in North Carolina.

Eating pork brains with scrambled eggs is an old Southern tradition, which is now much less common. It likely comes from a waste-not, want-not attitude, when families would slaughter their own hogs for meat. The very first parts to spoil when an animal is dispatched are the organs, which is why they needed to be eaten right away. So you might as well put them in one of the fastest cooking dishes in the world, hence the scrambled eggs. Those who still eat the combination for breakfast swear by its hearty deliciousness, which is why the canned product still exists today.