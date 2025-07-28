The Dangerous Reason You Should Think Twice Before Grilling Bacon

Food writers are always touting the best ways to prepare bacon, from the mess-free oven experience to the surprisingly effective microwave. In fact, some would even urge you to cook your bacon in a deep pot. What you don't hear too much about, however, is grilling bacon, which is interesting because outdoor cooking enthusiasts promote this method as being ideal for anything from cocktails to cat food. According to Greg Garrison executive chef and partner at Savannah restaurant Repeal 33, the reason why grilling bacon isn't endorsed by everyone is because it can be quite dangerous.

"The biggest risk when grilling bacon is a serious flare-up," Garrison told The Takeout. "Bacon's loaded with fat and when that fat starts to drip onto an open flame or hot coals, you can get big flare-ups — fast." This may not necessarily result in a five-alarm fire, but it's best to stay on the safe side because grills cause, on average, more than 9,000 fires per year in the United States as well as injuring over 20,000 people. Flare-ups, according to Garrison, "mean scorched bacon at best and a full-on grease fire at worst. You've got to keep a close eye on the grill and manage your heat properly."