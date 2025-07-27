How To Prevent Your Summer Picnic From Being Ruined By Bugs

Having a picnic is one of the best ways to enjoy summer — snacking on your favorite picnic recipes in the fresh air alongside good company is a hard combo to beat. Whether you want to keep things simple or go all out with TikTok picnic inspo, there's no wrong way to do it. But as picture-perfect as they sound, the reality is that you often spend half the time swatting away mosquitoes, flies, and other bugs. So, here's what you can do to enjoy your picnic spread in peace.

Picking the right location is crucial to keep the pests away. Try to choose a spot that is breezy, spacious, and away from any puddles, bird baths, or slow-moving creeks because standing water is mosquito heaven. Since these pests are most active around dusk, it's also best to avoid organizing events at sunset.

If possible, set your picnic up in a dry, well-maintained area, as insects tend to hide in overgrown shrubs and grass. A little airflow is also ideal, since this makes it harder for bugs to land near you. Protection is another important factor, so set up a few citronella candles around your picnic or bring an insect repellent spray. Since many bugs hate certain essential oils like peppermint or rosemary, you can even make a natural bug repellent by mixing water and an essential oil — spray this around the area before you put the food out. It's also important to wear bug spray, especially when there are mosquitos around.