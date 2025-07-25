Aioli Leaving A Bitter Taste In Your Mouth? Here's What You're Doing Wrong

If your homemade aioli tastes more bitter than bold, the culprit could be hiding in the very foundation of the recipe: the garlic. According to Chris Whitehair, owner of Flower City Flavor Company, "If garlic is exposed to air for too long or stored in humid conditions, it can oxidize or dehydrate unevenly." That means stale or poorly stored garlic can sabotage your aioli before you even start blending.

But even fresh garlic isn't safe if it's overworked. "Mashing garlic up too much also causes chemical reactions that lead to a bitter taste," Whitehair told The Takeout. Crushing, mashing, or processing garlic too aggressively kicks off that bitter chain reaction. While many aim for a silky texture, overprocessing can introduce harsh, sulfurous compounds.

Instead, Whitehair advises, "A fine mince is ok, don't go too far." Keeping things simple with a sharp knife helps preserve garlic's natural flavor without veering into harsh territory. Treated properly, garlic becomes the punchy backbone of aioli — bold and zesty, not bitter and overpowering. If your aioli's gone off the rails, it may be time to rethink how you're prepping your garlic.