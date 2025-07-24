The Genius TikTok Trick To Keep Avocado Green For Days

Trying to keep a half-used avocado green is a true struggle. You can try to prevent browning by using lemon juice, wrapping it in plastic wrap, or even storing it in the freezer. But let's be frank: These methods rarely slow browning. Better than nothing, for sure, but still a little disappointing.

The fact of the matter is that oxygen — that stuff that's literally all around us — is the cause of browning, and nothing protects the flesh of an avocado from oxygen as well as its own peel.

As soon as we rip off that protective layer, no amount of lemon juice or plastic wrap can truly save us. A new TikTok hack, however, approaches the problem from a different angle: What if we don't remove the skin?

TikTok user @mikey_bee99 shared a video of his personal anti-browning technique, and it makes a lot of sense. Instead of cutting the avocado lengthwise or removing the skin entirely, he chops the top off the avocado and scoops the flesh out as if it's a little bowl.