What Could Happen If You Eat An Unpopped Popcorn Kernel

In our opinion, popcorn is the perfect snack for binge-watching your favorite shows. To prove it, we picked out the best store-bought microwave popcorn in a very scientific blind taste test. But tucked among those light, fluffy pieces of buttery corn are a few stubborn holdouts: the dreaded unpopped kernels. Those small, rock-hard remnants — known as "old maids" or "spinsters" — may seem harmless, but accidentally biting or swallowing one can pose a range of issues. Here's what could go wrong if you've chomped on the wrong kernel.

One of the most immediate risks of eating an unpopped kernel is dental injury. Just one bad bite can crack your tooth or damage dental implants. So, why don't all popcorn kernels pop? Some kernels remain intact because of a damaged hull which hasn't preserved the water content it requires to pop. Munch down on one with enthusiasm and you could be looking at a chipped molar, or a dislodged filling. Dentists see this kind of thing more often than you'd think — and it ain't cheap to fix.

Beyond dental expenses, unpopped kernels can present a legitimate choking risk. They're small, dense, and lightweight; the perfect shape to accidentally inhale or get stuck in your throat. This is particularly concerning for young children, older adults, or anyone who has difficulty swallowing. In fact, pediatricians actually recommend avoiding popcorn altogether for children under four.