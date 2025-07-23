Here's How Long Gochujang Is Good For After Opening
If you're new to Korean cuisine, gochujang is the perfect place to start. It's super versatile — it's equally good at amping up breakfast burritos and adding kick to alfredo — and lasts for a very long time, so you can take as long as you want to try out new recipes and get used to cooking with this new seasoning.
The first thing most people wonder about gochujang is how spicy it is, and the answer is: pretty spicy. But you're the one in charge of the kitchen, so if you're not good with spice, you can just moderate how much you use. Because gochujang is made with chili paste, soy paste, and sugar, it has a lot more to offer than just heat.
If you store it correctly, a tub of opened gochujang usually stays good for around a year, but can last even longer than that. This long shelf life is thanks to its fermented nature, similar to Japanese miso, which can also last a long time.
How to store gochujang
Many gochujang products come in their own tub that's suitable as-is for storing the chili paste. You might also find a sachet of preservative inside the packaging, which is used to absorb oxygen and prevent microorganisms from growing in the paste. If you see it, you should leave this sachet where it is so it can carry on doing its job.
The only other point is to keep the gochujang in the fridge, where the low temperature will slow any microorganisms and keep it good for longer. Signs that your gochujang has reached the end of its life include mold, a watery consistency, discoloration (it should be a beautiful deep red), or a bad smell. While you should keep an eye on the expiration date, gochujang should be safe to eat as long as it's free from any of the above problems. If you don't feel comfortable judging by eye, however, it's totally fine to just follow the date on the tub.