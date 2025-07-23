Here's How Long Gochujang Is Good For After Opening

If you're new to Korean cuisine, gochujang is the perfect place to start. It's super versatile — it's equally good at amping up breakfast burritos and adding kick to alfredo — and lasts for a very long time, so you can take as long as you want to try out new recipes and get used to cooking with this new seasoning.

The first thing most people wonder about gochujang is how spicy it is, and the answer is: pretty spicy. But you're the one in charge of the kitchen, so if you're not good with spice, you can just moderate how much you use. Because gochujang is made with chili paste, soy paste, and sugar, it has a lot more to offer than just heat.

If you store it correctly, a tub of opened gochujang usually stays good for around a year, but can last even longer than that. This long shelf life is thanks to its fermented nature, similar to Japanese miso, which can also last a long time.