Here's How Long You Can Keep A Dry Aged Steak In The Fridge

Dry aging is a specialized process where steaks are intentionally aged in controlled environments to enhance their tenderness, texture, and flavor. You can dry age meat at home or purchase it already aged. Doing it yourself involves keeping the meat in a humidity-controlled environment with good airflow, typically for several weeks. However, once the aging process is complete and the steak has been cut, its shelf life decreases significantly. If you've purchased a dry-aged steak and plan to store it in your home refrigerator, it's essential to know how long you can expect the steak to last.

Generally speaking, dry-aged steak should be stored in the fridge for only three days. This short timeframe ensures the steak is fresh, tasty, and safe for consumption. The dry-aging process naturally reduces moisture, concentrating flavors and tenderizing meat, but the meat is still sensitive to bacterial growth once outside its controlled environment.

Keeping dry-aged steak beyond three days in the fridge may result in changes to texture, flavor degradation, or even spoilage; potentially making the steak unsafe to consume. Knowing how long your steak stays fresh is key to fully enjoying the unique flavor profile and exceptional quality that dry-aged steak offers.