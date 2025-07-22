Why There's Gap Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

What may start out as a random empty space that takes away from the decor can actually be transformed into a design element. You might be surprised by how that gap has become more of a blank canvas for creative homeowners. Instead of seeing it as a flaw, people are increasingly using it as an opportunity to enhance the look and feel of their kitchens, especially if you're trying to optimize the space. Some install crown molding to close the visual space and create a finished, seamless appearance between the cabinets and ceiling. Others take the opposite approach and turn it into a decorative shelf to showcase cookbooks, plants, or vintage dishware.

In older homes, especially those with taller ceilings, these gaps were sometimes intentionally left open to make rooms feel less cramped. Today, modern design trends are split. Some favor sleek, full-height cabinets that reach the ceiling, while others embrace the airy feeling that a small gap provides. Full-height cabinets are a popular option in high-end remodels, as they provide extra storage and create a clean, built-in look. They're also more expensive.

Retrofitting existing cabinets with extensions or filler panels is possible, but it can involve a fair amount of labor and cost. On the flip side, leaving the gap open can have drawbacks. Dust and grease from cooking can collect up there, requiring cleaning. If the space isn't used creatively, it can also make the room feel unfinished. The decision often depends on the style of your home and your storage needs. Either way, the gap doesn't have to be a liability.