Bruce Springsteen Won't Drink This American-Born Beer On Tour

With apologies to Tony Soprano, Zach Braff, and Chris Christie, he's New Jersey's most famous export. He took the hardscrabble, populist spirit of folk musicians like Woody Guthrie and blew it up to arena-sized proportions, backed by the ever-reliable E Street Band. He wrote classics like "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark," and "I'm On Fire," also known as the thirstiest song ever to make your mom cry. He's Bruce Springsteen, and he's a living legend. But what does a living legend drink when he's on the road? According to his concert rider, a whole lot of stuff — but not Budweiser.

Why not Budweiser? We don't really know. Concert riders are supposed to serve as a checklist for the venues hosting a given artist, making sure they have everything they ask for — which means the question of "why" isn't really important. It's safe to assume that the guy who hosted a podcast with the Obamas isn't taking part in the right-wing boycott of Budweiser after it dared to employ a trans woman to promote its beer three years ago, so we guess Springsteen dislikes Budweiser for normal reasons. Just as Springsteen criticized his home country with "Born in the U.S.A.," he's similarly unafraid to pass judgment on America's most famous beer. (We apologize to any disappointed Budweiser frogs or hay-munching Clydesdales who might be reading.)