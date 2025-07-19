The Portable Dishwasher That's Worth Every Penny, According To Reviews
Whether you're moving into a dishwasher-less apartment or glamping in an RV, a portable dishwasher is a smart purchase that will save you time and water. But with so many on the market, finding the best option can be a challenge. While portable dishwashers can range in price from a few hundred bucks to more than $1000, most models cost around $300. So how do you ensure you are getting the most for your money?
Luckily for you, we did the work of scouring Amazon reviews to find the top-rated portable dishwasher. The winner, with an average of 4.4 stars from more than 5,300 ratings, is the Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher. This best-seller is under $300 and features five different washing modes: Standard, Fast, Eco, Strong, and Fruit (yes, all produce needs to be washed). With the Fast Cleaning setting, you can have clean and dry dishes in under 30 minutes.
The Hermitlux countertop dishwasher is available in four different styles. The solid door dishwasher is the cheapest option at about $264, and the most expensive option is the sleek black glass door design for $290. There is also a narrow space design, perfect for kitchens lacking counter space, and a glass door option that allows you to see the washing process. Each style functions the same way; the choice depends on which one best fits your kitchen space.
What people love about this Hermitlux dishwasher
Of the thousands of reviews for the Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher, 73% gave this appliance five out of five stars. Here's why it's a top-rated product. Several users wrote that their dishes come out "spotless" every time they run the dishwasher, and many customers praise the design and quietness of the machine. The exact noise level is listed as 50 decibels — for reference, normal conversations are about 60 decibels. Reviewers also appreciate that all Hermitlux dishwashers are tested in the factory before shipping. Many users like the option for manual water filling, ensuring that their kitchen faucets aren't occupied by the machine.
As a helpful tip, users suggest filling the appliance with a dishwasher gel or a powder rather than pods or dish soap. Pods made for standard dishwashers will be too large, and dishwashing soap can cause the machine to malfunction. Unlike many standard-sized appliances, there is no self-cleaning function, so you will have to be sure to clean your dishwasher yourself.