The Portable Dishwasher That's Worth Every Penny, According To Reviews

Whether you're moving into a dishwasher-less apartment or glamping in an RV, a portable dishwasher is a smart purchase that will save you time and water. But with so many on the market, finding the best option can be a challenge. While portable dishwashers can range in price from a few hundred bucks to more than $1000, most models cost around $300. So how do you ensure you are getting the most for your money?

Luckily for you, we did the work of scouring Amazon reviews to find the top-rated portable dishwasher. The winner, with an average of 4.4 stars from more than 5,300 ratings, is the Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher. This best-seller is under $300 and features five different washing modes: Standard, Fast, Eco, Strong, and Fruit (yes, all produce needs to be washed). With the Fast Cleaning setting, you can have clean and dry dishes in under 30 minutes.

The Hermitlux countertop dishwasher is available in four different styles. The solid door dishwasher is the cheapest option at about $264, and the most expensive option is the sleek black glass door design for $290. There is also a narrow space design, perfect for kitchens lacking counter space, and a glass door option that allows you to see the washing process. Each style functions the same way; the choice depends on which one best fits your kitchen space.