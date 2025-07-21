Making Your Own Garlic Powder Is An Easy Way To Pack More Flavor Into Your Food

First, you'll have to peel a whole lot of garlic, which is arguably the hardest part. There are clever ways to peel more garlic than you could ever eat in one go, but it's still likely to take some time. From there, thinly slice or mince the cloves and dry them using a food dehydrator; warm them in the oven at a low temperature; or let them dry in the open air if your climate allows for it. Some recipes recommend using the attached stalks and skins of young garlic, thereby creating less waste for a metaphoric — and literal — green garlic powder.

Once the garlic is fully dried but not browned, you can use a coffee grinder, food processor, or spice grinder to blend it into a fine powder. Feel free to leave it coarse if you prefer granulated garlic. If you don't have anything mechanical to use for grinding, you can do it the old-fashioned way with a mortar and pestle. Store the powder in an airtight container for up to eight months (or until it doesn't smell like garlic, which means it's time to make a new batch). You've now got strong, flavorful garlic powder that will give you much a better kick than store-bought brands.

This whole process is likely to make your kitchen absolutely reek of garlic for a while, which shouldn't be a problem if you're a real garlic fiend. Luckily, science has discovered a cure for garlic breath, so you can at least work on that for the benefit of loved ones who may not be quite as avid as you.