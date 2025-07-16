Kyra Sedgwick's Go-To Pasta Dish Is Super Simple To Make
Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988, making their matrimonial union almost four decades old, which is practically an eternity by Hollywood's standards. The duo have posted several TikTok videos of themselves dancing, singing, and just being silly in everyday life, much to the delight of their fans. In one of them, Bacon gushed about his wife's signature dish which they call "pantry pasta." In the short clip, Bacon is in the kitchen with Sedgwick, who is standing at the stove. She explains that her dish is made with spaghetti, olives, capers, tomatoes, and tuna; all of which are regularly stored in their pantry.
There is little explanation about how it all comes together, although (like other videos posted by Bacon), there's some humor inserted when it's discovered that Sedgwick has dumped a good bit of the cooked spaghetti onto the stove instead of in the pot. The dish definitely has a pasta puttanesca feel to it (the pasta that Sophia Loren loves to make), with the tuna replacing the anchovies found in the latter. With that in mind, it's likely that Sedgwick warms and sautés her ingredients in some olive oil before tossing cooked spaghetti with the sauce. We just hope she doesn't dump out all the pasta water, as it's pretty useful in the kitchen; not just in pasta, but in scrambled eggs, too. All in all, the power couple's pasta looks simple, quick, and tasty.
How to make your own pantry pasta
If you have a box of pasta and some canned goods in your pantry, you can throw together a tasty dish just like Kyra Sedgwick does. And if you think a can of tuna fish is only good for tuna salad, think again. Sedgwick's use of it in spaghetti is actually delicious and gives the meal a great protein boost. Just be sure to drain the tuna well and flake the fish with a fork before you add the pasta to it.
Canned tomatoes are great for a number of pastas (especially quick and dirty versions like this), but fresh ones are great if you have them on hand. Take a pint or two of cherry tomatoes and simply toss them with some olive oil, salt, pepper, and thinly sliced garlic. Roast everything in the oven until the garlic is browned and the tomatoes start to burst. The tomato juices will add to the saucy consistency when you toss them with the pasta.
If you prefer a little heat, you can add red chili flake to the olive oil. Lemon zest and juice, sundried tomato, sliced green onions, chives, and fresh parsley would all work well in pantry pasta. If you enjoy a satisfying crunch in your pasta, toast some panko breadcrumbs with olive oil and dried Italian herbs until they're browned and smell nutty. Sprinkle them on top of the pasta in place of parmesan cheese.