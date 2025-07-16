Kyra Sedgwick's Go-To Pasta Dish Is Super Simple To Make

Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988, making their matrimonial union almost four decades old, which is practically an eternity by Hollywood's standards. The duo have posted several TikTok videos of themselves dancing, singing, and just being silly in everyday life, much to the delight of their fans. In one of them, Bacon gushed about his wife's signature dish which they call "pantry pasta." In the short clip, Bacon is in the kitchen with Sedgwick, who is standing at the stove. She explains that her dish is made with spaghetti, olives, capers, tomatoes, and tuna; all of which are regularly stored in their pantry.





There is little explanation about how it all comes together, although (like other videos posted by Bacon), there's some humor inserted when it's discovered that Sedgwick has dumped a good bit of the cooked spaghetti onto the stove instead of in the pot. The dish definitely has a pasta puttanesca feel to it (the pasta that Sophia Loren loves to make), with the tuna replacing the anchovies found in the latter. With that in mind, it's likely that Sedgwick warms and sautés her ingredients in some olive oil before tossing cooked spaghetti with the sauce. We just hope she doesn't dump out all the pasta water, as it's pretty useful in the kitchen; not just in pasta, but in scrambled eggs, too. All in all, the power couple's pasta looks simple, quick, and tasty.