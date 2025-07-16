The Cubed Meat King Harold Eats In Shrek 2 Is Actually A French Delicacy

Have you seen "Shrek 2" recently? You know, the sequel to the wildly popular DreamWorks film that won the very first Oscar for Best Animated Feature? The one that ends with donkey-dragon hybrid babies whose implications we'd rather not consider? Well, in that movie, there's a character named King Harold (voiced by Monty Python co-founder John Cleese, one of the people we have to thank for the phrase "spam" applying to junk mail), whom we see eating a curious dish near the beginning of the film. Before King Harold sits a plate of meat cubes, which he skewers before dipping into some sort of pot. What on earth is it? If your first thought was fondue, you'd be correct — specifically, it's fondue bourguignonne, a variation on a classic Swiss dish.

Switzerland, being a nation of cheese geniuses, usually makes fondue with melted cheese like Emmental, into which they dip bread, vegetables, or fruit. But fondue bourguignonne, or Burgundy fondue, takes things in a slightly more medieval direction. Here, diners skewer cubes of raw beef, which they dip into boiling oil (!) until it's cooked to their satisfaction. It's a little less common than its cheese and chocolate counterparts, and understandably so — it's hard enough dealing with boiling oil when you're just frying up some chicken, let alone cooking your dinner moments before you eat it. Still, those beef cubes on King Harold's plate looked pretty good for 2004-era CGI, and we can't blame you if you want to try it.