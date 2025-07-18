The Type Of Shrimp You Should Think Twice About Before Tossing On The Grill

"Peeled shrimp can work, but you gotta respect the protein," Scott says. "I like to butterfly them slightly — cut about halfway through the back — it helps them cook more evenly and prevents that tight curl that squeezes out all the juice." This method also makes for a beautiful presentation. After partially butterflying them, "Season with salt, pepper, and a little Old Bay, then get them on a hot grill for 90 seconds to 2 minutes per side," Scott instructs.

With shell-on shrimp, "You can be a little more relaxed with your timing — 3 to 4 minutes per side over medium-high heat." The total cook-time depends on the size of the shrimp, so use this a guideline. "The key is not messing with them — let them sear, flip once, done," says Scott. "If you're nervous, use a grill basket to keep from losing any through the grates."

Drying the shrimp first is another juicy tidbit, but marinades can also play a role. Adding sugar to a marinade is a sweet secret to getting tender shrimp with nice char and caramelization. Or, if you're looking for an easy way to use up leftover yogurt, mix it with spices and marinate the shrimp in it for less than an hour before grilling to make them super tender. Follow this advice and you'll be cooking up perfectly juicy grilled shrimp in no time.