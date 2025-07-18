The Type Of Shrimp You Should Think Twice About Before Tossing On The Grill
Grilled shrimp is an underrated delicacy with a perfect char and popping bite. The biggest mistake when preparing it? Taking the shell off. To learn more, we spoke with Rodney Scott, a James Beard Award-winning chef (Best Chef South East), BBQ Hall of Famer, and the owner of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, a restaurant in four Southern states. Scott is also in the fourth annual Battle of the Beggin', a competition from Purina where two pitmasters face off to make the best BBQ-inspired dog treat. (Yes, dogs can eat cooked shrimp, but we're talking about grilling them up for people.)
When it comes to grilling shrimp, there's no contest. "Shell-on shrimp are more forgiving, no doubt," Scott told The Takeout. "That shell protects the meat and helps it stay juicy while picking up smoke flavor." The result is a beautiful char with tender meat inside. Start with raw shrimp — it's better for grilling. "I like to take a sharp knife and cut through the shell along the back, clean out the vein, then stuff the opening with garlic, herbs, and butter," Scott shared. "The shell keeps all those flavors locked in while it cooks."
Other tips for grilling shrimp
"Peeled shrimp can work, but you gotta respect the protein," Scott says. "I like to butterfly them slightly — cut about halfway through the back — it helps them cook more evenly and prevents that tight curl that squeezes out all the juice." This method also makes for a beautiful presentation. After partially butterflying them, "Season with salt, pepper, and a little Old Bay, then get them on a hot grill for 90 seconds to 2 minutes per side," Scott instructs.
With shell-on shrimp, "You can be a little more relaxed with your timing — 3 to 4 minutes per side over medium-high heat." The total cook-time depends on the size of the shrimp, so use this a guideline. "The key is not messing with them — let them sear, flip once, done," says Scott. "If you're nervous, use a grill basket to keep from losing any through the grates."
Drying the shrimp first is another juicy tidbit, but marinades can also play a role. Adding sugar to a marinade is a sweet secret to getting tender shrimp with nice char and caramelization. Or, if you're looking for an easy way to use up leftover yogurt, mix it with spices and marinate the shrimp in it for less than an hour before grilling to make them super tender. Follow this advice and you'll be cooking up perfectly juicy grilled shrimp in no time.