Give Dunkin' Bagels A Sweet Upgrade By Asking For This Add-On
Bagels aren't exactly rare, but unless you live in New York City (or California, which may be turning into the new bagel capital) you probably don't see bagels everywhere you go. Dunkin' has them, though, even if they play backseat to the coffee chain's donuts. Dunkin's bagels are perfectly fine if you need a bagel and you've got a Dunkin' around.
Dunkin' has the usual assortment of plain bagels and everything bagels and a few in between. They come with a standard-issue cream cheese spread, but if you want a slightly sweeter ingredient spread on your bagel, some Dunkin' locations offer honey packets. They won't be on the menu, but you should be able to ask for a bit of honey and the cashier will give you a small packet.
Oddly enough, It doesn't seem to be an entirely foolproof strategy. Some people who've tried asking for honey have discovered their local Dunkin' doesn't have any. But plenty of locations do carry honey packets (they're likely meant for tea). You could just use honey at home if you're taking your order to go. But if you're out and about, it's a convenient way to sweeten a bagel and cream cheese when it's available.
Bagels with honey and cream cheese
Why put honey on a bagel, you might ask? Honey is a slightly lesser-known bagel topping, but it's typically added alongside cream cheese or butter. Having tried both in the past, I can vouch that adding a mildly sweet honey to cream cheese does taste great. Naturally, honey and butter is hardly a controversial combo.
A light-tasting honey like clover honey (which is fairly common and has a light cinnamon flavor to it) pairs really well with tangy cream cheese. The one caveat is that the honey will likely drip out of the bagel once you squeeze it, so expect your fingers to get sticky. It may be a smart move to eat the bagel near a sink so you can wash the sticky syrup from your hands afterward.
There was a time when Dunkin' partnered with Mike's Hot Honey, but that era has long since passed and it was a bit mild anyway. That said, for a spicy chili honey, you can easily make hot honey at home. Spicy honey on a bagel (especially if you add some deli meats to make it a bagel sandwich) will definitely taste great. Before you get fancy though, you might as well see if a simple Dunkin' bagel with honey is your cup of tea, so to speak.