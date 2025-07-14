Give Dunkin' Bagels A Sweet Upgrade By Asking For This Add-On

Bagels aren't exactly rare, but unless you live in New York City (or California, which may be turning into the new bagel capital) you probably don't see bagels everywhere you go. Dunkin' has them, though, even if they play backseat to the coffee chain's donuts. Dunkin's bagels are perfectly fine if you need a bagel and you've got a Dunkin' around.

Dunkin' has the usual assortment of plain bagels and everything bagels and a few in between. They come with a standard-issue cream cheese spread, but if you want a slightly sweeter ingredient spread on your bagel, some Dunkin' locations offer honey packets. They won't be on the menu, but you should be able to ask for a bit of honey and the cashier will give you a small packet.

Oddly enough, It doesn't seem to be an entirely foolproof strategy. Some people who've tried asking for honey have discovered their local Dunkin' doesn't have any. But plenty of locations do carry honey packets (they're likely meant for tea). You could just use honey at home if you're taking your order to go. But if you're out and about, it's a convenient way to sweeten a bagel and cream cheese when it's available.