The Refreshing Japanese Jelly Dessert That Coffee Lovers Need

Everyone likes their own coffee made in a particular way. Some like it with cream, some with caramel, some frozen, and Alton Brown's perfect cup of coffee clocks in at exactly 207 degrees Fahrenheit. However, most people have never considered trying their coffee ... jiggly. That's where Japanese coffee jelly comes in.

If you're a fan of iced coffee or coffee desserts, this is one cool delicacy you don't want to pass up. With a combination of strong fresh coffee, water, and a gelling agent, you get a bouncy Jell-O-like version of one of the world's oldest beverages. It's a melt-in-your-mouth treat that's often served with milk, ice cream, or fresh fruit as a dessert rather than a morning staple. In Japan, you can find coffee jelly on many cafe and restaurant menus, while in much of the United States, it's still trying to find a lasting foothold. This dish commonly comes chilled, making it an ideal summer obsession no matter where you live.