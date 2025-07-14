The Refreshing Japanese Jelly Dessert That Coffee Lovers Need
Everyone likes their own coffee made in a particular way. Some like it with cream, some with caramel, some frozen, and Alton Brown's perfect cup of coffee clocks in at exactly 207 degrees Fahrenheit. However, most people have never considered trying their coffee ... jiggly. That's where Japanese coffee jelly comes in.
If you're a fan of iced coffee or coffee desserts, this is one cool delicacy you don't want to pass up. With a combination of strong fresh coffee, water, and a gelling agent, you get a bouncy Jell-O-like version of one of the world's oldest beverages. It's a melt-in-your-mouth treat that's often served with milk, ice cream, or fresh fruit as a dessert rather than a morning staple. In Japan, you can find coffee jelly on many cafe and restaurant menus, while in much of the United States, it's still trying to find a lasting foothold. This dish commonly comes chilled, making it an ideal summer obsession no matter where you live.
How coffee jelly came to be
While this sweet might be most popular in Japan, the birthright of coffee jelly is a bit murky. The oldest recipe we have comes from an 1817 cookbook titled "The New Family Receipt Book," and uses cream, egg whites, and calf-foot gelatin as thickeners. One Boston restaurant, before its closure, claimed to have served a similar coffee jelly nearly 200 years ago, in 1827. While we aren't entirely certain who first dreamed up this fascinating concoction, it reportedly first appeared in Japan through a publication called Yomiuri Shimbun, in 1914.
What we do know for sure is that it was a smash hit with Japanese locals. Unlike in European or Western versions, Japanese coffee jelly tends to use agar-agar — known as kanten — as a gelling agent, which has remained mostly unchanged since the 1960s. You can find coffee jelly as one of the most beloved snacks in Japanese convenience stores, at fancy restaurants, or at small cafes. Japan has a thriving cafe culture that sometimes emulates European coffeehouses while offering a uniquely traditional Japanese flair. With that in mind, it's no surprise that coffee jelly caught on so readily.
You can make coffee jelly yourself!
You don't have to fly all the way to Japan to get a taste of this caffeinated, sugary treat. You can find many simple variations of Japanese and Western coffee jelly recipes online. Jell-O brand itself even came out with a home recipe in 1904. While recipes differ slightly, the common ingredients tend to be freshly brewed, flavorful coffee of your choice; gelatin or agar-agar; sugar; and water. You can put the mixture into molds, cut it up into jiggly cubes, drop some in your favorite iced drink, or dress it up with whipped cream and sprinkles. The style and garnishes are all up to you!
If you're looking to buy your coffee jelly without the hassle of making it at home, you might want to check out Asian markets in your area. Some grocery stores and online retailers carry prepared versions, such as Okazaki coffee jelly cups, which are imported from Japan. You might even be lucky enough to find some packaged, pre-made jelly from American brands at major chains such as Walmart. So, coffee lovers should keep a careful eye out for this tasty summer confection whenever shopping.