For More Flavorful Coffee, Serve It At This Temperature

There's nothing like the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. The odor can be irresistible even to people who don't drink the stuff. Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee, told The Takeout that coffee smells its strongest right after it finishes brewing. "Those volatile compounds are lifted by steam, which is why the smell hits you immediately," Gantz said. You shouldn't take a sip right away, though. It's best to wait until the coffee cools off a bit and the scent starts to fade. Not only could the hot liquid scorch your tongue if you drink it too early, but Gantz says coffee doesn't taste its best until it's dropped at least 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Right after the coffee's done perking, it's often somewhere in the 195 to 205 degrees range. According to Gantz, "Most coffee drinkers find the sweet spot between 135 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. That's when flavor compounds are active, but it's cool enough for your taste buds to actually perceive them." Our taste receptors are better able to detect different flavors at temperatures closer to body heat, so you'll be better able to notice the acidity, sweetness, and complexity. Gantz did add a caveat regarding letting the coffee get too cold, though. As he warned, "Below 120 degrees Fahrenheit, flavor tends to dull, and the coffee often tastes flat or sour." Of course, if you reheat cold coffee, it might taste even worse.