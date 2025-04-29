For More Flavorful Coffee, Serve It At This Temperature
There's nothing like the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. The odor can be irresistible even to people who don't drink the stuff. Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee, told The Takeout that coffee smells its strongest right after it finishes brewing. "Those volatile compounds are lifted by steam, which is why the smell hits you immediately," Gantz said. You shouldn't take a sip right away, though. It's best to wait until the coffee cools off a bit and the scent starts to fade. Not only could the hot liquid scorch your tongue if you drink it too early, but Gantz says coffee doesn't taste its best until it's dropped at least 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Right after the coffee's done perking, it's often somewhere in the 195 to 205 degrees range. According to Gantz, "Most coffee drinkers find the sweet spot between 135 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. That's when flavor compounds are active, but it's cool enough for your taste buds to actually perceive them." Our taste receptors are better able to detect different flavors at temperatures closer to body heat, so you'll be better able to notice the acidity, sweetness, and complexity. Gantz did add a caveat regarding letting the coffee get too cold, though. As he warned, "Below 120 degrees Fahrenheit, flavor tends to dull, and the coffee often tastes flat or sour." Of course, if you reheat cold coffee, it might taste even worse.
Different roasts respond better to different temperatures
Eric Gantz's suggested temperature range does allow for some leeway — 25 degrees' worth, to be exact. This is good, since few of us inhale our coffee in a single gulp. Starting at the upper end gives us a little time before our coffee hits the dreaded "too cold" zone. (It takes approximately seven minutes for coffee to drop from 160 degrees to 135 degrees, and 13 minutes to reach 120 degrees.) If you're a real coffee connoisseur, you might also want to ensure the temperature is best suited to the type of roast. Gantz said different roasts require different temperatures to be at their best, telling us, "The difference can be pretty clear when you pay attention."
If you're into light roasts (check out our picks for the best blonde roast coffee beans), Gantz recommends a temperature between 130 and 145 degrees. "Light roasts usually have more acidity and subtle flavors," he explained. "When the coffee is too hot, those details can be harder to taste." Medium roasts, he thinks, taste sweeter and more balanced between 140 and 155 degrees. The higher end of the temperature range is best reserved for dark roasts. While they don't have any more caffeine than lighter roasts, they can be somewhat bitter. At temperatures between 150 and 160 degrees, "The body is full and smooth, and the bitterness stays in check." Once the coffee drops below 130 degrees, however, that bitter flavor may come back in full force, so don't dawdle as you drink.