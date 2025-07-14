For Super Crispy Sweet Potatoes, Never Skip This Step

There are numerous ways to cook sweet potatoes — you can boil them, steam them, or bake them into a marshmallow-topped casserole. If you want them crispy, though, you'll probably be frying or roasting them. Even then, they might not be as crisp as you'd like if you don't do the necessary prep. According to Nisha Vora, vegan cookbook author and recipe developer, your journey to better sweet potato fries or roasted sweet potato chunks starts with a soak. "Soaking is ... helpful for crisping up sweet potatoes, like when making fries or air-frying," Vora told The Takeout. "Soaking them in cold water for 30 minutes helps remove excess starch, which gives you crispier edges."

This only applies to sweet potatoes that have been cut into pieces, though. "For roasting whole," Vora says. "Soaking is not necessary." That's because it won't do an unpeeled potato much good. That skin is pretty water-tight. (That's why you need to poke a few holes before cooking it in the microwave. Otherwise, trapped moisture inside might cause the potato to explode.) If the peel does such a good job of keeping water inside a potato, it's also not going to let much of it penetrate from the outside.

Instead, you can get fairly crispy skins on whole roasted sweet potatoes if you rub them with oil before cooking. Another way to achieve super-crispy potatoes involves baking them twice. First, cook whole, unpeeled sweet potatoes until they're soft. Tear them into pieces and pour some oil over them, then crank the oven all the way up and bake the potato pieces until the skins are brown and crunchy.