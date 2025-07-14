What You Need To Do Before You Grill In A Public Park

Grilling in a public park is one of summer's simplest pleasures, especially if you're an apartment dweller who's been cooped up all winter. But before you fire up the charcoal and unpack the pickle juice-infused potato salad, there are a few important things to check off your picnic list. We turned to Scott Thomas, "The Original Grillin' Fool," and owner of GrillinFools.com, to get his expert take on public park grilling etiquette.

First off, don't be scared of sharing a grill with your fellow neighbors. "I do consider it safe," Thomas affirms. "As long as the temps of the fire/coal bed reach north of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, nothing bad can survive that to make it into our mouths."

Some popular parks get crowded on weekends, so arriving early to claim a good spot is key. Odds are your grill will need some cleaning, so pack accordingly. "Some sort of grill brush is ideal, but a wad of foil will work in a pinch," advises Thomas. "Push the foil down between the grill grates to shape it to form fit around the metal bars for the best cook. Let the grill get hot before scraping. Use paper towels to keep from burning your hand on the foil."

Thomas also suggests you should be prepared to cook directly on the grill. "Pretty much all public grills are going to have to be cooked hot and fast on," says Thomas. "Thus, no low and slow smoking. Hot and fast means temps north of 400 degrees."