What You Need To Do Before You Grill In A Public Park
Grilling in a public park is one of summer's simplest pleasures, especially if you're an apartment dweller who's been cooped up all winter. But before you fire up the charcoal and unpack the pickle juice-infused potato salad, there are a few important things to check off your picnic list. We turned to Scott Thomas, "The Original Grillin' Fool," and owner of GrillinFools.com, to get his expert take on public park grilling etiquette.
First off, don't be scared of sharing a grill with your fellow neighbors. "I do consider it safe," Thomas affirms. "As long as the temps of the fire/coal bed reach north of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, nothing bad can survive that to make it into our mouths."
Some popular parks get crowded on weekends, so arriving early to claim a good spot is key. Odds are your grill will need some cleaning, so pack accordingly. "Some sort of grill brush is ideal, but a wad of foil will work in a pinch," advises Thomas. "Push the foil down between the grill grates to shape it to form fit around the metal bars for the best cook. Let the grill get hot before scraping. Use paper towels to keep from burning your hand on the foil."
Thomas also suggests you should be prepared to cook directly on the grill. "Pretty much all public grills are going to have to be cooked hot and fast on," says Thomas. "Thus, no low and slow smoking. Hot and fast means temps north of 400 degrees."
Prioritize safety and clean up after
Don't be tempted to cook directly on foil. "Temps that high and aluminum foil are a bad idea," warns Thomas. "Heat that high will cause some of those aluminum molecules to enter the meat. You think microplastics are bad. I'm fine using foil at temps lower than 300 degrees, but high heat and foil is a bad idea." This is especially true if you're grilling acidic items like tomatoes, vinegar-based marinades, or citrus. And foil or no foil, there are also some foods you should think twice about before cooking on the grill, like extra-lean ground beef or soft cheese.
Whether you're using a built-in park grill or your own, always prioritize safety. Keep your grill stable, never leave it unattended, and be mindful of kids or pets nearby. After you're done cooking, let the coals burn down completely and douse them with water until cold. Never dump hot ash on the ground, as it can smolder for hours, and park fires are a real buzzkill during a cookout.
One of the most important things you can do after grilling in a public park is clean up completely. Don't leave behind used charcoal, food scraps, or melted plastic. "Brush it down while it is still hot and the grease and food debris is loose and easily removed," says Thomas. If trash bins are full, take your garbage with you. Be a good park citizen so others can also get their grill on.