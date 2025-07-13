Wendy's Best Lemonade Flavor Is The Perfect Summer Sip In Our Eyes
There is something wonderful and perfect about a glass of lemonade when the temperature outside soars. Sharp, acidic, sweet, and cold, lemonade quenches the fiercest of thirsts and tastes great with foods like barbecue, sandwiches, salty snacks, spicy dishes, and fast food. Wendy's knows this, which is why the fast food giant released several flavors of tangy lemonade. Out of all of the Wendy's lemonades, The Takeout's taste tester found that the Strawberry Lemonade came out far on top of the others.
While our ranker didn't think the lemonade tasted like fresh-squeezed juice, he did appreciate the fruit puree that settled at the bottom, reminding him that there were real berries in the mix. He also admitted, "It's the only one of these four lemonades I could see myself ordering to sip on a hot summer day." It's a great choice to go with your fries, Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or on its own if you just want to stop in for something cold and refreshing on your commute home from work. Strawberries and lemons are a classic fruit pairing, so it's no surprise that Wendy's Strawberry Lemonade soars in flavor.
Get creative with a Wendy's Strawberry Lemonade
While slurping down a Wendy's Strawberry Lemonade as it comes is a surefire way to cool off when it's hot outside, it's just one way to enjoy the seasonal favorite. If you're the kind of person that has a hard time passing up a Wendy's Frosty, try ordering a vanilla one plus the strawberry lemonade and an extra cup. You can then combine the cold drinks to make a tangy, strawberry lemonade Frosty. For extra strawberry flavor, build this creation with a Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Swirl. If you already have vanilla ice cream at home, you can combine it with your fruity Wendy's lemonade in a blender to make a similar treat. Strawberry ice cream is also excellent here, especially one of the best-ranked store-bought brands of strawberry ice cream.
On the longest days, perhaps you want something stronger than an ice cream treat. In this case, take your strawberry lemonade home and make a refreshing cocktail. Because the Wendy's drink is already tangy and sweet, you really just need to add your favorite booze to make a great drink. Vodka, tequila, gin, bourbon, and light rum all pair well. If you like some fizz in your drinks, top it with club soda or prosecco, and garnish the drink with a lemon wedge, a strawberry slice, or a few freeze-dried strawberries. Alternately, simply crack open a can of fizzy hard seltzer and combine it with the lemonade.