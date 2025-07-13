Wendy's Best Lemonade Flavor Is The Perfect Summer Sip In Our Eyes

There is something wonderful and perfect about a glass of lemonade when the temperature outside soars. Sharp, acidic, sweet, and cold, lemonade quenches the fiercest of thirsts and tastes great with foods like barbecue, sandwiches, salty snacks, spicy dishes, and fast food. Wendy's knows this, which is why the fast food giant released several flavors of tangy lemonade. Out of all of the Wendy's lemonades, The Takeout's taste tester found that the Strawberry Lemonade came out far on top of the others.

While our ranker didn't think the lemonade tasted like fresh-squeezed juice, he did appreciate the fruit puree that settled at the bottom, reminding him that there were real berries in the mix. He also admitted, "It's the only one of these four lemonades I could see myself ordering to sip on a hot summer day." It's a great choice to go with your fries, Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or on its own if you just want to stop in for something cold and refreshing on your commute home from work. Strawberries and lemons are a classic fruit pairing, so it's no surprise that Wendy's Strawberry Lemonade soars in flavor.