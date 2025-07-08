Review: Sonic Expands Its Summer Snack Menu With Two Tasty Crispy Tender Wraps

Sonic Drive-In understands a lot about fast food, and it knows that customers want variety, along with something to cater to their every mood, craving, and nutritional need. The chain has one of the most expansive menus in fast food, offering breakfast, a huge line of drinks and shakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and snacks. It's in the latter two where Sonic especially thrives, and in 2025, it's looking to cross-pollinate.

When building a menu to entice new customers or bring back existing ones, there's only so many things a chain can do with a chicken sandwich. Fast food chains can throw on new condiments or even change the size of the sandwich. That's the working theory behind a summer 2025 mini-fad: snack wraps are coming to fast food. McDonald's will release two new snack wraps, but only after Sonic got the jump, introducing two new items to its menu. A snack wrap, across the board, is a tortilla filled with a chicken tender and various condiments and sauces. At Sonic, they're called Crispy Tender Wraps, and they come in Cheesy Baja and Honey Chipotle versions. Here's everything you need to know about the latest new Sonic menu items, and the newest wraps in fast food, including how they taste.