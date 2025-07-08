Review: Sonic Expands Its Summer Snack Menu With Two Tasty Crispy Tender Wraps
Sonic Drive-In understands a lot about fast food, and it knows that customers want variety, along with something to cater to their every mood, craving, and nutritional need. The chain has one of the most expansive menus in fast food, offering breakfast, a huge line of drinks and shakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and snacks. It's in the latter two where Sonic especially thrives, and in 2025, it's looking to cross-pollinate.
When building a menu to entice new customers or bring back existing ones, there's only so many things a chain can do with a chicken sandwich. Fast food chains can throw on new condiments or even change the size of the sandwich. That's the working theory behind a summer 2025 mini-fad: snack wraps are coming to fast food. McDonald's will release two new snack wraps, but only after Sonic got the jump, introducing two new items to its menu. A snack wrap, across the board, is a tortilla filled with a chicken tender and various condiments and sauces. At Sonic, they're called Crispy Tender Wraps, and they come in Cheesy Baja and Honey Chipotle versions. Here's everything you need to know about the latest new Sonic menu items, and the newest wraps in fast food, including how they taste.
What are Sonic's Crispy Tender Wraps?
Sonic already has chicken tenders on hand — and all-white meat and crispy-battered ones at that — so Sonic went ahead and made those an ingredient, albeit the star ingredient, in two new items appearing on its "Fun.99" menu, one of the best fast food value menus as of July 2025. Given the umbrella name of Crispy Tender Wrap, the handheld sandwich built for snacking or adding to a combo meal comes in two very different forms. The Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap begins with a soft and chewy flour tortilla into which has been placed a single Sonic crispy chicken tender. Onto that goes a sprinkling of lettuce, some small bits or slices of fresh tomatoes, a proprietary Southwestern-style dressing Sonic calls a baja sauce, and some cheddar cheese that turns positively liquidy and melty when the whole thing gets heated up together.
On the spicier, saucier, and tangier end of the Crispy Tender Wrap spectrum comes the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap. Like its sibling snack sandwich, this one uses a flour tortilla and breaded and fried chicken tender as a foundation. It also gets a treatment of salad and cheddar cheese as well as a honey chipotle aioli that's one part creamy mayonnaise-style dressing, and one part smoky-sweet barbecue sauce.
Sonic's Crispy Tender Wraps availability and nutrition information
On July 7, 2025, Sonic added the Crispy Tender Wraps to its rebooted and ever expanding value-priced "Fun.99" menu of sides, snacks, and smaller and innovative items. Priced at $1.99 each, the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap and the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap are available on Sonic's nationwide menu, and are available all day, including during traditional breakfast hours. Sonic food can be ordered at on-site kiosks, in the drive-through lane, or via the fast food chain's smartphone app.
Both of Sonic's Crispy Tender Wraps are marketed as snacks. As such, these slight little miniature fold-over sandwiches have the nutrition macros that correlate to a between-meals pick-me-up. According to Sonic, a Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap made to the company's specifications contains 280 calories, of which 120 come from the 13 total grams of fat present in the item. It also adds 28 grams of carbohydrates to daily totals, along with 730 milligrams of sodium, and 12 grams of protein. The other latest snack-sized from Sonic, the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap, offers similar nutrition figures. As prepared in the standard way, it adds 270 calories to dietary daily totals of which 100 calories come from the 11 total grams of fat. There are 29 grams of carbohydrates in the wrap, as well as 750 milligrams of sodium, and 12 grams of protein.
Taste test: Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap
Sonic's Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap is a simple construction, because a snack doesn't have to be a big deal. But this wrap isn't an afterthought — it's a very good value menu item, offering a lot of bulk for a mere $1.99. An approachable item that probably even a picky eater or unadventurous child could handle, the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender is nothing but a flour tortilla, a chicken tender, and the faintest amount of lettuce, tomatoes, some melty saucy cheese, and "zesty baja sauce." All the ingredients are evidently loaded into the tortilla and it's all grilled together, making for a pleasingly chewy exterior that gives stability to the hot, gooey insides that don't break down a still quite crispy (not crunchy) and flavorful chicken tender.
While it's plenty hot, there's not a lot of heat, spice-wise, to be found in the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap. The sauce melds with the cheese, and they cancel each other out as they form a tangy cheese concoction that doesn't taste very "baja," but is creamy and slightly peppery. At the end of the day, this snack wrap is pretty much just a chicken tender and some Cheez Whiz dumped in a tortilla. The Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap tastes like an afterschool snack a tween may cook for themselves, although one that's excellently prepared.
Taste test: Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap
If Sonic's Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap provides a lot of food for its price, the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap does the same, but there's even more value here because there's just so much flavor happening, far more than one would be accustomed to from a fast food budget-priced snack item. Sonic's Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap is so dense with elements that it feels more like an entrée than it does a snack. The two ingredients that are the most sauce-like — melty cheese and a sweet, hot, tangy, and layered honey chipotle aioli — work in tandem together nicely, making for a spicy, creamy confection.
The tender, which maintains its crispiness even as the honey sauce seeps into the breading and the juicy meat below, seems to have been coated before it was placed into the tortilla, as opposed to just drizzled on. The addition of tomatoes and lettuce don't add too much for flavor, but they add a bit of freshness and crunch that provides another dimension of texture. Of the two wraps introduced at Sonic in 2025, the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap is easily the superior creation.
Methodology
Within the first 24 hours of the nationwide rollout of Sonic's two new Crispy Tender Wraps, we purchased one of each item, ordered without alteration or substitution on the morning of July 8, 2025. (Sonic did not provide free samples or anything to this website or the author beyond a press release.) After photographing the items was completed, we examined and sampled the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap and the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap, and judged them on their own merits in terms of taste, texture, and if all of the ingredients worked together as a composed dish. In forming an opinion of the wraps, we considered if the chicken tenders remained crispy and retained their juiciness and meatiness when drenched in various sauces, as well as if the sauces were appealing in their own right, and if it all worked well inside of a tortilla, judged on its chewiness and freshness.