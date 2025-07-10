Our Least Favorite Auntie Anne's Pretzels Are A Soggy Mess

Auntie Anne's pretzels are an integral part of any mall experience, and with a menu spread between savory and sweet options, there's most likely a variety that fits someone's ideal snack. We ranked eight types of Auntie Anne's pretzels to see which ones were winners, and frankly, the one that took last place surprised us. That's because the pepperoni pretzel sounds magnificent on paper (after all, who doesn't love pepperoni pizza?), but its good looks couldn't redeem its disappointing qualities.

Our taste tester said, "Not only did it taste a little stale, but the plethora of toppings made it soggier faster. Somehow that didn't save the cheese from drying out, and it didn't help that said cheese already tasted kind of artificial and flat. I could detect some garlic powder and herbs, but I had to really try."

The pepperoni did impart its signature cured meat flavor to the pretzel, but since they've got to stick to the knotted pastries, they're laid on flat and limp. The overall effect of this pretzel is that it comes off greasy and doesn't meet your expectation for anything pizza-flavored, which is a real bummer.