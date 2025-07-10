How This Oregon City Invented The Early Bird Special

The early bird special is a good restaurant deal for people who are watching their wallets. Diners get a full meal for less money as long as they're okay with having dinner in the late afternoon. The cost-saving meals have long been thought of as the domain of seniors and families with children, but that's not how the "early bird special" concept got its start. Instead, the chirpy term for an early purchase discount actually began with (of all things) an underwear sale.

An ad in the Morning Oregonian newspaper on July 12, 1904 touted an "early bird special" sale on men's underwear between 8 a.m. and noon at Olds, Wortman & King department store in Portland. The phrase came from the adage "the early bird catches the worm" which dates back to the 17th century. Others picked up the term for sales and it began showing up in restaurants in the 1920s, with some businesses using it for early breakfast discounts. By the 1950s, it became more common for eateries to have early bird specials in the afternoon.

Prohibition had a hand in the spread of early bird specials. Restaurants were seeing their businesses suffer because they couldn't serve alcohol to patrons. They turned to early bird specials as a way to draw in new customers, appealing to families and seniors by offering the dinner discount during a slower time of the day.