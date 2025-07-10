The Hot Dog Cooking Mistake That Causes Absolute Disaster

If you thought a nice warm weather barbecue was the easiest way of cooking, you've never met someone who cooks hot dogs right in the plastic out of convenience. Not to shame anyone, but this is actually one of the worst ways to cook hot dogs. A study published in the National Library of Medicine gives an overview of the alarming danger posed by cooking foods in their packaging. Most of the plastic used in food packaging contains phthalates, and if reading that word reminds you of Cthulhu, you're on the right track because phthalates can be pretty harmful — at least when consumed on a regular basis.

Overexposure to phthalates can disrupt a person's endocrine system, which is the system responsible for creating and releasing hormones. The study also mentions negative impacts on child growth and development and in the reproductive systems of children and adolescents. When you heat up hot dogs in the plastic, there's a chance for the packaging to melt and release these chemicals all over your food which is both gross and unsafe.

You shouldn't eat hot dogs that have been cooked in plastic according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but if you accidentally heat up some of the packaging while it's still on the food, you should check for changes in its physical appearance. If it hasn't melted onto the food, it should be safe to eat. If it has melted down, it's best to just toss it.