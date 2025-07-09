Why Disposing Of Sourdough Starter Down The Drain Could Cost You

When you think about it, it doesn't feel like there's anything innately wrong with rinsing leftover sourdough starter down the drain. After all, starter is just flour and water, right? Well, if you're a newbie to baking, that may be your train of thought (raises hand ashamedly), but take note that this simple habit could end up doing crazy damage to your plumbing; and subsequently, your wallet.

Sourdough starter is a thick, gluey mixture that behaves more like cement when it hits your pipes. Once it dries, it hardens and sticks to the inside of the drain, causing serious clogs. To keep things flowing freely, the best rule is to treat sourdough starter like you would wet cement or sticky dough; toss it in the trash, not the sink. And if you need to rinse a jar or bowl, make sure to scrape it clean first and use cold water to reduce the stickiness.