The Simple Way To Ensure Every Quesadilla Bite Is Covered With Sauce

Quesadillas are an easy go-to meal whether you have a busy weeknight, some leftovers to use up, or just need a quick snack. It's almost guaranteed that whatever you throw in (even dumplings) will work beautifully in a quesadilla. But one thing that can ruin this dependable dish is getting a dry bite of meat, veggies, or tortilla with absolutely no sauce. So here's a trick to fix that: Toss your quesadilla sauce through your ingredients before folding them in the tortilla.

This method ensures that each bite of your quesadilla is evenly coated with sauce, which is hard to achieve if you drizzle it on after toasting. It's the perfect solution for even flavor distribution — no dry spots in sight. The key is not to overdo it with the sauce; otherwise you risk being left with a soggy mess. If you like things extra flavorful, you can always serve your quesadillas with more dipping sauce. And the best part is, you can use this hack with whichever sauce you like.