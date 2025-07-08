The Unique Cooking Technique Tom Cruise Swears By

So what exactly is low-temperature cooking? Well, it's just what it sounds like: making use of cooking methods which use less heat to cook food at a lower temperature. If you have a slow cooker or a sous vide machine at home, you've made use of low-temperature cooking before. But the selling points for those methods have to do with convenience (for the former) and precision (for the latter). Cruise, on the other hand, seems to be more interested in the health benefits of low-temperature cooking.

You see, when you cook food, you alter its nutritional quality — depending on how you cook it, it can be for better or for worse. Some cooking methods have a way of reducing certain vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. By cooking with low temperatures, your food may retain more of those vitamins, making it more nutritious. To most people, the nutritional difference between a poached chicken breast and a baked chicken breast is probably negligible, but Tom Cruise is not most people.

Are we telling you to go out and buy a Crock Pot right now? Of course not. Every person's needs are different, and in any case it's going to be much easier for someone with Cruise's resources to stick to such an extreme diet than it would be for you. But if you try his diet and it doesn't work for you, take solace in the fact that it's far from the weirdest belief you could have adopted from Tom Cruise.