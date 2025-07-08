How To Assemble A Temaki Roll So It Doesn't Fall Apart
If you've ever tried making sushi at home and ended up with a mess, it's time to try temaki. Better known as hand rolls, they're far more forgiving than traditional maki — and easier to assemble, too. But even temaki can fall apart without the right technique.
According to James Beard Award–winning chef Takashi Yagihashi, co-owner of Kasumi in Boca Raton, the trick is restraint. "Do not use too much rice or ingredients, so it is easy to roll and doesn't fall apart," he says. "Smaller portions will also be easier to eat."
Start with a square of nori (shiny side out), add a thin layer of seasoned sushi rice, and a small amount of filling. As you roll into a cone, make sure the bottom is tighter than the top — this helps hold everything in place. This shape not only keeps things intact, but it also gives a more appealing presentation.
And whatever you do, don't prep it in advance. "Temaki should be served and eaten immediately," warns Takashi. "Otherwise the nori will become soggy and chewy." That's one of the most common mistakes people make when ordering or making sushi, and no one wants a limp seaweed wrap.
Temaki assembly tips from a sushi pro
Once you've got the basic cone shape down, it's all about fine-tuning your setup and ingredients. Takashi recommends having everything ready to go: Think clean surface, mise en place, and a small bowl of cold water to keep the rice from sticking to your hands.
Ingredient quality is just as crucial as technique. "Use sushi-quality fish or shellfish, and vegetables from a trusted source. This is very important!" emphasizes Takashi. If you're unsure what counts as sushi-grade, this guide from The Takeout explains what labels to look for and why it matters.
One of the best things about temaki is how customizable it is. Brown rice, soy paper, veggie fillings — it all works. Just keep portions modest so the roll stays neat and easy to eat. Unlike maki, which needs slicing and more precision, temaki is meant to be casual, flexible, and stress-free.