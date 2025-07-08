How To Assemble A Temaki Roll So It Doesn't Fall Apart

If you've ever tried making sushi at home and ended up with a mess, it's time to try temaki. Better known as hand rolls, they're far more forgiving than traditional maki — and easier to assemble, too. But even temaki can fall apart without the right technique.

According to James Beard Award–winning chef Takashi Yagihashi, co-owner of Kasumi in Boca Raton, the trick is restraint. "Do not use too much rice or ingredients, so it is easy to roll and doesn't fall apart," he says. "Smaller portions will also be easier to eat."

Start with a square of nori (shiny side out), add a thin layer of seasoned sushi rice, and a small amount of filling. As you roll into a cone, make sure the bottom is tighter than the top — this helps hold everything in place. This shape not only keeps things intact, but it also gives a more appealing presentation.

And whatever you do, don't prep it in advance. "Temaki should be served and eaten immediately," warns Takashi. "Otherwise the nori will become soggy and chewy." That's one of the most common mistakes people make when ordering or making sushi, and no one wants a limp seaweed wrap.