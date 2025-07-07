Emma Roberts Relied On This Bougie Beverly Hills Bakery For Her Pregnancy Cravings

Pregnancy cravings impact different people in unique ways, and while Kylie Jenner's love for In-N-Out exploded during her first pregnancy, Emma Roberts found that it was sweets — specifically baked desserts — that captured her attention. Back in 2020, when Roberts was expecting her son, Rhodes, she admitted that her food obsession was none other than cupcakes from Sprinkles, a bakery she'd order from routinely in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Roberts revealed this craving in a 2020 interview with People Magazine, heaping praise on the bakery for its delicious treats. "Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession," the "Scream Queens" star admitted, "I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy [and] during the pandemic." While Roberts' Sprinkles cravings skyrocketed during her pregnancy, she was no stranger to the chain by the time she was expecting; even several years prior, the beloved actress could be found regularly visiting Sprinkles' Beverly Hills location to indulge in its delicious desserts. The "American Horror Story" mainstay also added that ice cream — specifically from Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop known for its Halloween specials — was high up on her cravings list, albeit a rung below her favorite cupcakes.