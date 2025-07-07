Emma Roberts Relied On This Bougie Beverly Hills Bakery For Her Pregnancy Cravings
Pregnancy cravings impact different people in unique ways, and while Kylie Jenner's love for In-N-Out exploded during her first pregnancy, Emma Roberts found that it was sweets — specifically baked desserts — that captured her attention. Back in 2020, when Roberts was expecting her son, Rhodes, she admitted that her food obsession was none other than cupcakes from Sprinkles, a bakery she'd order from routinely in the heart of Beverly Hills.
Roberts revealed this craving in a 2020 interview with People Magazine, heaping praise on the bakery for its delicious treats. "Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession," the "Scream Queens" star admitted, "I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy [and] during the pandemic." While Roberts' Sprinkles cravings skyrocketed during her pregnancy, she was no stranger to the chain by the time she was expecting; even several years prior, the beloved actress could be found regularly visiting Sprinkles' Beverly Hills location to indulge in its delicious desserts. The "American Horror Story" mainstay also added that ice cream — specifically from Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop known for its Halloween specials — was high up on her cravings list, albeit a rung below her favorite cupcakes.
Sprinkles cupcakes are growing in popularity nationwide
Above all else, Sprinkles is best known for its incredibly high-quality cupcakes, which can be purchased fresh from its various bakery locations or pre-made at the several "cupcake ATMs" found across the country. The cupcake provider has a cult following — especially among Californians — but has also amassed plenty of naysayers primarily due to its prices; at over $5 per cupcake, the bakery chain is sometimes considered overpriced, given the relatively small sizes of the desserts it offers.
While Emma Roberts is known to visit the original Sprinkles location in Beverly Hills, the bakery has grown to have locations across the country over the years. Founded by Candace Nelson in 2005, Sprinkles was among the first cupcake-centric bakeries in the country, carving out its place in the niche market and growing in popularity. While Sprinkles' growth pales in comparison to that of the Crumbl bakery chain, which utilized social media to become a nationwide juggernaut, it has still managed to establish a foothold in Nevada, Utah, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Washington, D.C., gradually expanding the chain's footprint over the years.