The Store-Bought Orange Juice You Should Remove From Your Shopping List

It wasn't so long ago that we used to regularly drink orange juice from frozen concentrate. Nowadays, though, you can get fresh (or fresh-ish) orange juice right from the refrigerator aisle of your supermarket, perfect for your morning breakfast or evening screwdrivers. While you might think there are only so many ways to squeeze an orange and sweeten its juice, there is a wide range of OJ on the market — some much better than others, as our store-bought orange juice ranking can attest. You can buy Tropicana, you can buy Kennesaw, you can even buy 365 Organic, but steer clear of Stop & Shop's offering.

Stop & Shop is a chain of grocery stores in the northeastern United States, and it's a fairly reliable, unobjectionable one at that. This doesn't mean every item sold under its store brand is good, as is evident from the orange juice. "The juice feels thin in the mouth and tastes highly acidic," our taste tester wrote. There was also quite a bit of sugar, but it did pretty much nothing to tamp down the bitter and sour flavors. As it turns out, nobody wants to wash down their French toast with a juice that tastes like a tall, cool glass of battery acid.