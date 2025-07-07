The Comforting Recipe That Betty White Shared In 1955 Is As Iconic As She Is

Betty White's comedic prowess earned her millions of fans. Even in interviews and live appearances, she never seemed to take herself too seriously and was refreshingly honest about who she was. In an age of celebrity-penned cookbooks, you'd never find one written by White, because not only did she not cook very much, but her favorite foods were not what most would call nutritionally-admirable. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," White shared that one of her favorite dishes was white toast with fried bologna, peanut butter, and lettuce, a concoction she called "to die for." White went on to say how much she loved peanut butter (via Facebook). Come to think of it, swirling some peanut butter in her banana bread would actually be delicious.

Among her other favorites were vodka, hot dogs, potato chips, Diet Coke, and Red Vines. When it came to her diet, she told People, "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," which was undoubtedly a nod to the fact that she was 99 years old when she gave the interview. Funnily enough, there doesn't appear to be a record of her saying that banana bread of any kind was one of her favorite foods. Whether she ate her own recipe or not, it's a good one to keep on hand for breakfast, snacks, or dessert. Make your banana bread perfect by decoding your bananas.