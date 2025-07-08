The Small Tennessee Gas Station Diner Serving Up Dolly Parton's Favorite Hot Dogs

Dolly Parton makes her home on an estate just outside Nashville, the capital of country music. But the beloved icon has never forgotten her roots in eastern Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains. She's written songs about her humble upbringing in a cabin in Sevierville, and built her theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, a short drive from where she grew up. She even has hometown loyalty when it comes to her favorite hot dogs, served by a small Sevierville diner that's inside a gas station.

Dolly spoke about Frank Allen Market & Grill in a 2010 Southern Living magazine interview, saying: "Everyone is always looking for a 'joint' to eat at that only locals know. Frank Allen's is a local Sevier County experience I love" (via TheSmokies.com). She named the diner's slaw dog, a steamed hot dog topped with coleslaw, chili, chopped onions, and yellow mustard, as her favorite. The singer also talked up Frank Allen's to Delta Airlines' in-flight magazine, Sky, in 2015: "They have the best slaw dogs in the county, and you might just see my bus parked there as I pick up lunch."

Frank Allen's was first opened as a market by Allen and his wife Ernestine in 1953, but they didn't add a grill until 1961. The community fixture moved a couple of times before settling at their current location in a Marathon gas station, adjoining an indoor store area selling snacks and drinks. Allen retired in 1997 and handed the business to his daughter and son-in-law, until the family sold the business in 2017 to a Tennessee gas station convenience store chain.