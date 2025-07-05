Tomato Flights Are The Elegant Way To Upgrade Your Favorite Vegetable

Fresh and juicy tomatoes are versatile supporting players that accent foods like vibrant salads, savory sandwiches, and sizzling burgers, but these popular veggies, once feared as dangerous poisonous plants, can also hold their own as the star of the show. An elegant way to highlight them is in a tomato flight. The food trend marries different toppings with a tomato slice base, creating delightful combinations. Some of TikToker Alessandra Brontsema's pairings, for example, include cottage cheese topped with hot honey and red pepper flakes and salami and pepperoncini over cream cheese.

The tomatoes should be ripe and firm — neither too hard nor soft and squishy. Try to buy heirloom tomatoes over standard grocery store varieties — this means they were grown from seeds that were selected from the most flavorful fruits and passed down over generations. They have a reputation for being super tasty and come in different shapes, a rainbow of colors, and a range of flavors. Some are more robust and tomatoey, while others are earthy, sweet, or acidic. Boost your flight's variety with multi-colored heirlooms, and if you can't find any, go for the best supermarket tomatoes you can find.

Tomatoes should generally be stored on the countertop, but if they're chilled, let them come to room temperature to bring out their full flavor. Cut perfect tomato slices like a professional using a serrated knife, since the teeth can better break through the thin, slippery skin. Slice thick base pieces — about a ½-inch wide — which will be sturdy enough to support the toppings and ensure each bite has lots of tomato flavor.