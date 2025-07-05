Tomato Flights Are The Elegant Way To Upgrade Your Favorite Vegetable
Fresh and juicy tomatoes are versatile supporting players that accent foods like vibrant salads, savory sandwiches, and sizzling burgers, but these popular veggies, once feared as dangerous poisonous plants, can also hold their own as the star of the show. An elegant way to highlight them is in a tomato flight. The food trend marries different toppings with a tomato slice base, creating delightful combinations. Some of TikToker Alessandra Brontsema's pairings, for example, include cottage cheese topped with hot honey and red pepper flakes and salami and pepperoncini over cream cheese.
Heirloom tomato flight 🍅 heirlooms are in season and I couldn't be happier!! Let me know what food flight you'd want to see next 🫶🏼 #heirloomtomato #tomato #tomatoflight #heirloom #heirloomtomatoes #heirlomtomatoflight #foodflight #tastetest #hosting #appetizer
The tomatoes should be ripe and firm — neither too hard nor soft and squishy. Try to buy heirloom tomatoes over standard grocery store varieties — this means they were grown from seeds that were selected from the most flavorful fruits and passed down over generations. They have a reputation for being super tasty and come in different shapes, a rainbow of colors, and a range of flavors. Some are more robust and tomatoey, while others are earthy, sweet, or acidic. Boost your flight's variety with multi-colored heirlooms, and if you can't find any, go for the best supermarket tomatoes you can find.
Tomatoes should generally be stored on the countertop, but if they're chilled, let them come to room temperature to bring out their full flavor. Cut perfect tomato slices like a professional using a serrated knife, since the teeth can better break through the thin, slippery skin. Slice thick base pieces — about a ½-inch wide — which will be sturdy enough to support the toppings and ensure each bite has lots of tomato flavor.
Get creative with tomato flight toppings
Creating a tomato flight begins with prepping all the toppings so everything is sliced, chopped, cooked, made, and gathered together before you touch the tomatoes. Cut the tomatoes just when you're ready to assemble so the slices are as fresh and juicy as possible. Avoid making the flight ahead of time and putting it in the fridge, since the cold dampens their flavor and the toppings could slide off.
Try choosing toppings based on the tomato variety, like prosciutto and fig jam with a sweeter tomato in a take on the salty ham's traditional pairing with fruit. Play up the tomato's sweetness with a fruit salsa made with red onion, lemon juice, and fresh mint, cradled in a dollop of ricotta. Add Mexican flair to your flight with guacamole, jalapeño slices, cilantro, and tortilla chip pieces. Make a deconstructed BLT with a swipe of mayo, mesclun, crumbled bacon, and mini croutons. Spread on olive tapenade and top it with lemony Italian tuna salad and a sprinkling of chives. Think brunch with cream cheese, lox, onion, dill, and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. You could also make a tomato flight bar for a get-together, laying out toppings and letting guests create their own gussied-up tomato slices.
Remember to season the tomatoes well with black pepper and flaky salt, and olive oil or balsamic drizzles are always good finishers. While you may be tempted to pick one up and dig in, a knife and fork are easier and less messy, especially for bigger tomato slices.