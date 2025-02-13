Why Tomatoes Were Once Feared As Dangerous Poisonous Plants

Tomatoes are juicy, vibrant kitchen staples and the base of countless delicious recipes, but they weren't always welcomed in kitchens with open arms. In fact, these luscious fruits were once regarded with suspicion and fear. Back in the 16th and 17th centuries, tomatoes earned the ominous nickname "poison apple," as they were blamed for causing mysterious illnesses and even death among European elites. The root of this fear? Tomatoes have high acidity, which causes lead from pewter plates to leach into food, leading to poisoning. Little did people know, it wasn't the tomato's fault at all, and were they to eat any highly acidic fruit on said plates, the same would have happened. This misunderstanding tarnished the reputation of the now-beloved fruit for centuries.

There's also a prevalent idea in modern society that tomatoes made their way into the theater, not on the menu, but as projectiles. However, this Shakespearean-era tradition of tossing tomatoes at actors during poor performances is unlikely to be true as tomatoes weren't widely available. Instead, people threw rotten fruits amongst other items. Luckily for both thespians and diners, this misunderstood fruit's history took a turn for the better, landing it a leading role in global cuisine and changing it for good. Let's dig into how tomatoes went from being feared to celebrated as we explore the fearsome tomato and its dramatic past.